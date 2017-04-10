Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for advocacy work
There are 1 comment on the Whiznews.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for advocacy work. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:
The son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has been honored by members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. The caucus presented Martin Luther King III with a proclamation on Tuesday during the first Ohio Civil Rights Symposium hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,027
Spotted World
|
#1 14 hrs ago
MLK was not God, so don't worship him. Yes, he helped liberate his people in one way, but helped enslave them in other ways.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|Apr 10
|404 not found
|2
|Pridestaff drug test
|Apr 9
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Apr 9
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC