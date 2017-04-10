There are on the Whiznews.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for advocacy work. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

The son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has been honored by members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. The caucus presented Martin Luther King III with a proclamation on Tuesday during the first Ohio Civil Rights Symposium hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.