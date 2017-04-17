Ohio Lawmakers Anxiously Await Specifics of Proposed Budget Cuts
Months of tax revenues coming in under estimates have Gov. John Kasich trimming back his two-year state budget by $800 million. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that has budget watchers wondering what will be cut.
