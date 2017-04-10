Ohio justice asks lawmakers to stop legal aid elimination
The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has asked the state's congressional delegation and two senators to stop the proposed elimination of millions in legal aid funding. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says in a letter sent late last month she can't think of a worse time for the proposal to get rid of the Legal Services Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|15 hr
|404 not found
|2
|Pridestaff drug test
|Sun
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Sun
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Sun
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC