Ohio justice asks lawmakers to stop legal aid elimination

The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has asked the state's congressional delegation and two senators to stop the proposed elimination of millions in legal aid funding. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says in a letter sent late last month she can't think of a worse time for the proposal to get rid of the Legal Services Corporation.

