Ohio House preparing to make changes to Kasich's $67B budget

State representatives are beginning the process of making adjustments to Ohio Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget bill, which cuts income taxes and freezes college tuitions with the help of tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco and gas drilling. Proposed amendments to Kasich's $66.9 billion, two-year spending blueprint are due Friday to Republican House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith, of Bidwell.

