Ohio House eyes freezing enrollment under Medicaid expansion
By JULIE CARR SMYTH AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS - A proposal to freeze enrollment under Ohio's Medicaid expansion was gaining traction Friday as a way to secure enough conservative support to get the state budget through the Ohio House.
