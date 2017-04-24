Ohio House budget: No tax cuts or tui...

Ohio House budget: No tax cuts or tuition freeze, more for schools, drug fight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Despite $800 million less to spend due to declining tax revenue, House Republicans plan to pump an additional $170 million over two years into battling the state's growing drug crisis. Also, say goodbye to Gov. John Kasich's proposed income tax cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute 14 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Mon Whatnow 4
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Apr 21 Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Apr 17 Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 16 Lightone 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC