Ohio House budget: No tax cuts or tuition freeze, more for schools, drug fight
Despite $800 million less to spend due to declining tax revenue, House Republicans plan to pump an additional $170 million over two years into battling the state's growing drug crisis. Also, say goodbye to Gov. John Kasich's proposed income tax cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|14 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
|Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in...
|Apr 17
|Boom
|2
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 16
|Lightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC