Ohio Gov. John Kasich's tax policies ...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich's tax policies may be at fault for drooping tax collections: Thomas Suddes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Republican Gov. John R. Kasich announced Thursday that $800 million must be sliced from Ohio's proposed 2017-19 budget. Reason: State tax collections are drooping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prince Hall Freemasons 2 hr Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 404 not found 2
Pridestaff drug test Apr 9 Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Apr 9 Jen Hayden 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC