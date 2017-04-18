Ohio girl's emotional plea to find missing dog goes viral
"If you found this white missing dog, please bring him home," the girl cries in the brief video while holding up a picture of her pet, Buddy. Her mother, Laura Wallace, posted the video on Facebook shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
|Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in...
|Apr 17
|Boom
|2
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 16
|Lightone
|1
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|Apr 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|Apr 12
|Sassy 3
|1
|Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC