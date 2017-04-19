Ohio expands new program to help chil...

Ohio expands new program to help children of addicts

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A program announced last month to help children hurt by their parents' addictions is already expanding in Ohio. State Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced Tuesday that four hard-hit counties in southern Ohio have been added to the 14 originally slated to participate in the pilot program.

