Ohio expands new program to help children of addicts
A program announced last month to help children hurt by their parents' addictions is already expanding in Ohio. State Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced Tuesday that four hard-hit counties in southern Ohio have been added to the 14 originally slated to participate in the pilot program.
