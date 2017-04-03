Ohio EPA announces Lake Erie wetland project
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced the effort to restore the Sandusky Bay at a recent press event. Officials opened the project by allocating $1 million to the cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Thu
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Apr 5
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|Apr 2
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC