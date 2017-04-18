Ohio Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls tout qualifications over policy differences
Ohio's three major declared 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidates so far don't seem very different when it comes to policy - they all talk about job creation and doing more for education and to fight the opioid epidemic. But speaking with reporters at an Ohio Democratic Party dinner on Saturday, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton each staked out a position on why they're the best Democrat to lead the state once term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich leaves office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|22 hr
|unGod
|3
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
|Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in...
|Apr 17
|Boom
|2
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 16
|Lightone
|1
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|Apr 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC