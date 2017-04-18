Ohio Democratic gubernatorial hopeful...

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls tout qualifications over policy differences

Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio's three major declared 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidates so far don't seem very different when it comes to policy - they all talk about job creation and doing more for education and to fight the opioid epidemic. But speaking with reporters at an Ohio Democratic Party dinner on Saturday, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton each staked out a position on why they're the best Democrat to lead the state once term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich leaves office.

