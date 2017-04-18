Ohio delegation must fight to preserv...

Ohio delegation must fight to preserve EPA's Great Lakes stewardship: editorial

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Troubling rumors continue to swirl that the Trump administration will shutter the Environmental Protection Agency's large regional office serving the Great Lakes region, despite a denial from the EPA. It's up to the Ohio congressional delegation to stay together and head off all the draconian cuts to Great Lakes protections already announced -- or that may be in the works.

