Ohio budget bill could force parks to allow oil and gas drilling
From left, Charlie Stepanik, 2, his sister Maggie Stepanik, 4, of Avon; and their cousin Ryleigh Thompson, 4, of Independence, climb the fence to search for the turkey vultures at Buzzard Roost at Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation during the 60th anniversary of Buzzard Day in Hinckley on Sunday, March 19. The first turkey vulture, or buzzard, was sighted late at 11:50 A.M., on a cold, misty morning. Since 1957, Hinckley has celebrated the beginning of spring with the return of their beloved turkey vultures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC