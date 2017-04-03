Ohio boy, 13, dies after overdosing on father's drugs, reports say
A Dayton man has been arrested after his 13-year-old son died of a suspected overdose from using his father's drugs, reports say. According to the Dayton Daily News , Robert B. Wylie, 40, and a business co-worker went to a fire station on March 28 seeking help for his son, Nathan Wylie.
