Ohio anti-smoking advocates see chance for higher tax

Yesterday

Anti-smoking advocates hope this week's announcement of an $800 million hole in the state's next two-year budget may give lawmakers more of an appetite for a hike in the state's cigarette tax. Until now, much of the tax talk in the proposed budget awaiting a House vote has been about tax reform, raising some taxes in order to help finance another personal income tax cut.

