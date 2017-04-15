Ohio anti-smoking advocates see chance for higher tax
Anti-smoking advocates hope this week's announcement of an $800 million hole in the state's next two-year budget may give lawmakers more of an appetite for a hike in the state's cigarette tax. Until now, much of the tax talk in the proposed budget awaiting a House vote has been about tax reform, raising some taxes in order to help finance another personal income tax cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|19 hr
|Lightone
|1
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|Apr 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|Apr 12
|Sassy 3
|1
|Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|Apr 10
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Apr 9
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Apr 9
|Jen Hayden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC