Official: Pilots not tested for fentanyl due to system 'lag'
A federal transportation safety official says screening commercial pilots for fentanyl is not yet under consideration, even after one fatally overdosed on the painkiller at his Ohio home. Mary Pat McKay, chief medical officer for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Dayton Daily News that some board members would support fentanyl testing if federal health officials certify screening protocols.
