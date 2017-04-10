Official: Pilots not tested for fenta...

Official: Pilots not tested for fentanyl due to system 'lag'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A federal transportation safety official says screening commercial pilots for fentanyl is not yet under consideration, even after one fatally overdosed on the painkiller at his Ohio home. Mary Pat McKay, chief medical officer for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Dayton Daily News that some board members would support fentanyl testing if federal health officials certify screening protocols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... 19 hr Mikey 2
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Wed Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 404 not found 2
Pridestaff drug test Apr 9 Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Apr 9 Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr 6 gort 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC