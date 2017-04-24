Northern Ohio man dies after explosion during fuel transfer
A workplace safety agency is investigating the death of a man hurt in an explosion while transferring fuel between hauling trucks at a northern Ohio business. The Sandusky Register reports 70-year-old Thomas Layton, of Sandusky, died Tuesday at a hospital after the explosion that morning.
