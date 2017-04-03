Medical marijuana business fees exceed costs for Ohio's program
Proposed licensing fees for medical marijuana businesses in Ohio would generate more than four times the amount regulators say is needed annually to run the program, according to budget estimates released Friday. The state plans to spend at least $2.5 million a year on the program, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
