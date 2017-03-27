Medicaid Expansion and Its Importance to Low-Income Ohioans
Gov. John Kasich's administration has been considering scaling back Medicaid expansion to cover those at or under the poverty level. Some 700,000 Ohioans are covered under the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue the expansion in any future health care reform .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|19 hr
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC