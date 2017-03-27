Medicaid Expansion and Its Importance...

Medicaid Expansion and Its Importance to Low-Income Ohioans

Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Gov. John Kasich's administration has been considering scaling back Medicaid expansion to cover those at or under the poverty level. Some 700,000 Ohioans are covered under the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue the expansion in any future health care reform .

