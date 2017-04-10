McCullough talks Trump, history and h...

McCullough talks Trump, history and his new book

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

"We've been through much harder times than we're in now," the Pulitzer Prize-winning author told The Associated Press during a recent telephone interview. "Yes, we have had problems and have had dishonest and evil people in positions of responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 404 not found 2
Pridestaff drug test Apr 9 Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Apr 9 Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC