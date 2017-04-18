Man imprisoned 23 years in girlfriend's slaying is released
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Evin King, who has spent 23 years in an Ohio prison for the 1994 strangulation of his girlfriend Crystal Hudson. King has been released after a prosecutor said evidence presented at his trial wasn't valid based on today's forensic science.
