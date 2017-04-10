Jury clears man in beating death of woman in southern Ohio
A jury in southern Ohio has cleared a man in the killing of a woman whose body was found dangling from a chain-link fence. Donnie Cochenour was found not guilty Friday in the 2015 death of 31-year-old Rebecca Cade in Chillicothe .
