Jury clears man in beating death of woman in southern Ohio

A jury in southern Ohio has cleared a man in the killing of a woman whose body was found dangling from a chain-link fence. Donnie Cochenour was found not guilty Friday in the 2015 death of 31-year-old Rebecca Cade in Chillicothe .

