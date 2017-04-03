Jack Cleveland Casino only Ohio casin...

Jack Cleveland Casino only Ohio casino or racino to see lower March revenues than last year

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

While every other gaming facility saw a revenue increase compared to March 2016, Jack Cleveland's revenue dropped 8.1 percent, from $19.6 million to $18 million. The $18 million, however, was the casino's best highest monthly revenue since April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Thu gort 1
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... Apr 5 They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 4 Superstar 1
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Apr 2 Easter 1
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) Mar 31 gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC