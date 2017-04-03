Is mustard gas buried at Ravenna Arse...

Is mustard gas buried at Ravenna Arsenal? Army Corps, Ohio EPA investigating

Three former employees of the Ravenna Army Ammunition Plant have identified a plot of land where they say they helped to bury containers of a banned chemical weapon -- mustard gas -- shortly after the end of World War II. Mustard gas is a potentially deadly chemical that causes skin to blister, lungs to burn and temporary blindness.

