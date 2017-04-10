Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8
In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Ohio State Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, speaks to reporters alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference in Waverly, Ohio. DeWine and Reader planned a news conference Thursday, April 13, 2017, about the unsolved killings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family whose bodies were found at four homes near Piketon, Ohio, on April 22, 2016, as the anniversary of the massacre approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|Wed
|Mikey
|2
|Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad...
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|Apr 10
|404 not found
|2
|Pridestaff drug test
|Apr 9
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Apr 9
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC