Inmate may be freed after DNA raises doubts in Ohio slaying
A man who has spent 23 years in prison for his girlfriend's slaying but maintains his innocence could be released soon after the new county prosecutor in Cleveland asked a court to vacate his conviction. Cuyahoga County prosecutors asked that 59-year-old Evin King be granted bail while they further investigate.
