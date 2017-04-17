Inmate may be freed after DNA raises ...

Inmate may be freed after DNA raises doubts in Ohio slaying

4 hrs ago

A man who has spent 23 years in prison for his girlfriend's slaying but maintains his innocence could be released soon after the new county prosecutor in Cleveland asked a court to vacate his conviction. Cuyahoga County prosecutors asked that 59-year-old Evin King be granted bail while they further investigate.

