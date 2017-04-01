High school students encouraged to apply for teen ambassador...
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has announced that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Ohio Attorney General's Teen Ambassador Board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter and online schools in Ohio.
