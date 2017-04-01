High school students encouraged to ap...

High school students encouraged to apply for teen ambassador...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has announced that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Ohio Attorney General's Teen Ambassador Board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter and online schools in Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio officials encouraged by police standards p... Sat Big Johnson 1
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) Fri gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC