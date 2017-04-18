Grants awarded to Ohio agencies for home repair help
Twenty-two local organizations received grants to help low-income Ohioans complete home repairs and provide homebuyer counseling. The Ohio Development Services Agency granted approximately $4.57 million to support health and safety home repairs, improve handicapped accessibility and provide down payment assistance and homebuyer counseling.
