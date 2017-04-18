Grants awarded to Ohio agencies for h...

Grants awarded to Ohio agencies for home repair help

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Twenty-two local organizations received grants to help low-income Ohioans complete home repairs and provide homebuyer counseling. The Ohio Development Services Agency granted approximately $4.57 million to support health and safety home repairs, improve handicapped accessibility and provide down payment assistance and homebuyer counseling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) 6 hr Whatnow 4
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Sun Jed 1
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Fri Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Apr 17 Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 16 Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Apr 13 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC