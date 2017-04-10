Gov. John Kasich downplays Ohio's problems as he positions...
Then-Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, accompanied by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaks during a campaign rally in Columbus in March 2016. In a Los Angeles Times interview earlier this month, Schwarzenegger said Kasich should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|Wed
|Sassy 3
|1
|Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad...
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e...
|Apr 10
|404 not found
|2
|Pridestaff drug test
|Apr 9
|Djh16
|2
|Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus...
|Apr 9
|Jen Hayden
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC