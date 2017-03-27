Godson of fallen Ohio trooper receives special badge number
The godson of an Ohio trooper who was fatally struck by a motorist is wearing the fallen officer's badge number as he begins work as a rookie with the State Highway Patrol. The Morning Journal reports that 21-year-old Trooper A.J. Torres after completing his training was assigned badge number 511, which Trooper Kenneth Velez wore during his Highway Patrol career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio officials encouraged by police standards p...
|12 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Fri
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC