Godson of fallen Ohio trooper receives special badge number

The godson of an Ohio trooper who was fatally struck by a motorist is wearing the fallen officer's badge number as he begins work as a rookie with the State Highway Patrol. The Morning Journal reports that 21-year-old Trooper A.J. Torres after completing his training was assigned badge number 511, which Trooper Kenneth Velez wore during his Highway Patrol career.

