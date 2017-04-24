Girl, 14, finds man dead of overdose while mowing grass
Police in Ohio say a 14-year-old girl was mowing the grass at her grandfather's apartment building when she stumbled upon a man dead of an apparent overdose. The Dayton Daily News reports the girl found the body Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Sun
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
|Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in...
|Apr 17
|Boom
|2
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 16
|Lightone
|1
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|Apr 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC