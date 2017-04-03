Free SAT or ACT exams give all Ohio 11th graders a head start on...

Free SAT or ACT exams give all Ohio 1...

14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Every 11th grader in Ohio is receiving a free college application boost this year, with the state paying for either the SAT or ACT college admissions test and letting students take the test at school. State officials hope the tests, which will cost the state about $5.25 million, will give students an early look at how they stand up against their peers nationwide as they start looking for colleges.

