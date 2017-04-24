Four inmates overdose in 2 days at Ohio prison Four inmates overdosed in two days at the same Ohio prison earlier this year. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2pe4188 Getty Images/iStockphotoHeroin accounts for a quarter of the overdose deaths in data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.