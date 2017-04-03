Feds sue Sunoco over 2012 pipeline ru...

Feds sue Sunoco over 2012 pipeline rupture, spill in Ohio

The federal government is suing Sunoco Pipeline over a pipeline rupture and spill in a northeast Ohio village that forced the evacuation of 70 residents. Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit filed last week says Sunoco found a defect in the Forstoria-Hudson pipeline in 2007, but didn't fix it before the 2012 rupture.

