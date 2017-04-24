Feds: Ohio men killed 2 witnesses of drug activity, beating
The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault. Federal prosecutors say Antwan Hutchinson and Michael Favors killed the women Feb. 23 because they were seen as potential witnesses against the pair.
