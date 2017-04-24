Feds: Ohio men killed 2 witnesses of ...

Feds: Ohio men killed 2 witnesses of drug activity, beating

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Review

The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault. Federal prosecutors say Antwan Hutchinson and Michael Favors killed the women Feb. 23 because they were seen as potential witnesses against the pair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 2 hr Trump in over his... 2
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Apr 24 Whatnow 4
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Apr 21 Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC