Federal appeals court panel deals another blow to Ohio's execution method

A federal appeals court on Thursday barred Ohio from using a certain three-drug cocktail to execute death-row inmates, dealing the state another setback as it seeks to resume executions. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

