FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man on child sex charges
Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent's criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14. A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Thu
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|Apr 2
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC