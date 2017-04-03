FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man ...

FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man on child sex charges

Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent's criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14. A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing.

