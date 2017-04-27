Farm Bureau applauds CAUV reforms proposed in House budgetFarmers...
Much needed reform of Ohio's CAUV formula has been included in the Ohio House's biennial budget proposal, which is good news for Ohio's family farmers, according to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Farm Bureau is encouraging its members to contact their state representatives and ask them to protect and keep the Current Agricultural Use Value language throughout the budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC