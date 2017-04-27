Farm Bureau applauds CAUV reforms proposed in House budgetFarmers...

Farm Bureau applauds CAUV reforms pro...

Farm Bureau applauds CAUV reforms proposed in House budget

Norwalk Reflector

Much needed reform of Ohio's CAUV formula has been included in the Ohio House's biennial budget proposal, which is good news for Ohio's family farmers, according to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Farm Bureau is encouraging its members to contact their state representatives and ask them to protect and keep the Current Agricultural Use Value language throughout the budget process.

