Facial reconstruction made to help ID remains found in 1989

" Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by a forensic artist can help identify skeletal remains found in an Ohio creek nearly 28 years ago. The remains of an unidentified man were found in Flat Rock Run Creek in Marion County on July 19, 1989.

