Erratic winter temperatures endanger Ohio honeybee colonies
Ohio's occasionally warm weather this winter has created confusion for honeybees, adding to a list of problems facing bees as researchers investigate how to help them survive and continue to pollinate crops. Bees huddle for warmth and rely on whatever honey is stored in their hive when temperatures dip below 40 degrees, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
