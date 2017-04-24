Electronically monitored Ohioan plead...

Electronically monitored Ohioan pleads guilty to sex charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A suburban Cincinnati man accused of having a 14-year-old girl brought to his home by taxi while he was on electronic monitoring, holding her captive for months and raping her has pleaded guilty to charges in county court as his federal case is pending. Twenty-one-year-old Cody Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 53 min They cannot kill ... 2
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Apr 24 Whatnow 4
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Apr 21 Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC