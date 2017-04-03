Dollar Express closing four central Ohio stores
Dollar Express plans to close all of its stores at the end of June and lay off all of its employees, the company said in a filing with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. In central Ohio, four stores will close and approximately 30 employees will lose their jobs, the filing says. The stores are located at 1101 N.
