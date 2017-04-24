Dole settles suits over listeria outb...

Dole settles suits over listeria outbreak blamed for death

Court documents show that Dole Fresh Foods has recently settled two lawsuits filed by families of people stricken by a listeria outbreak after eating salads packaged in Ohio. The Springfield News-Sun reports settlement terms weren't disclosed by the company or the attorneys who filed the federal lawsuits.

