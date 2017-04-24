Dole settles suits over listeria outbreak blamed for death
Court documents show that Dole Fresh Foods has recently settled two lawsuits filed by families of people stricken by a listeria outbreak after eating salads packaged in Ohio. The Springfield News-Sun reports settlement terms weren't disclosed by the company or the attorneys who filed the federal lawsuits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special inspector general questions high cost o...
|10 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC