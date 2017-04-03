Democrat Betty Sutton asks AG to probe prevailing wage story
Democrat Betty Sutton is calling for an investigation into the facts behind an anecdote that an Ohio state lawmaker told in justifying an effort to relax Ohio's prevailing wage law. In a letter Monday, the ex-congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate told Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, a likely 2018 rival, that a story shared by state Sen. Matt Huffman in February could constitute illegal and corrupt misuse of tax dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|22 hr
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC