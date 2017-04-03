Democrat Betty Sutton asks AG to prob...

Democrat Betty Sutton asks AG to probe prevailing wage story

5 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Democrat Betty Sutton is calling for an investigation into the facts behind an anecdote that an Ohio state lawmaker told in justifying an effort to relax Ohio's prevailing wage law. In a letter Monday, the ex-congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate told Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, a likely 2018 rival, that a story shared by state Sen. Matt Huffman in February could constitute illegal and corrupt misuse of tax dollars.

