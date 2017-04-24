Dad of 1-year-old who allegedly had drugs in system charged
Authorities say an Ohio man whose 1-year-old son tested positive for cocaine and synthetic opiates has been charged with child endangering. Court records show 38-year-old Samuel Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday in Clark County Municipal Court in Springfield, about 50 miles west of Columbus.
