Cutting Ohio drug overdose deaths

Complaints from a small group of Ohioans who say they are chronic pain sufferers and will be negatively affected by the state's new rules to restrict the prescription of painkillers should be dismissed by Gov. John Kasich and others in Columbus who understand why such rules are absolutely necessary. Restrictions include limiting primary care physicians and dentists to prescribing opioids for seven days for adults or five days for minors; and requiring doctors to provide a specific diagnosis and procedure code for every painkiller prescription.

