Court: Judge can hear charges facing police in 137-shot case

17 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this May 30, 2014, file photo, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty makes a statement regarding a grand jury indictment of six police officers following the deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, April 13, 2017, that a judge in Cleveland, where two unarmed blacks died in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire on Nov. 29, 2012, can hear dereliction of duty charges against five police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase involving more than 100 officers.

