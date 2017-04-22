Connie Pillich Speaks About Her Race ...

Connie Pillich Speaks About Her Race For Ohio Governor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Plunderbund

Connie Pillich is a Democrat running to be the next Ohio Governor. A lawyer, Air Force veteran, former Member of the Ohio House of Representatives and a candidate for state treasurer in 2014, Pillich fielded questions from the press before the 2017 Legacy Dinner started Saturday evening in Columbus at the Expo Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) Fri Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Apr 17 Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 16 Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Apr 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC