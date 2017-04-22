Connie Pillich Speaks About Her Race For Ohio Governor
Connie Pillich is a Democrat running to be the next Ohio Governor. A lawyer, Air Force veteran, former Member of the Ohio House of Representatives and a candidate for state treasurer in 2014, Pillich fielded questions from the press before the 2017 Legacy Dinner started Saturday evening in Columbus at the Expo Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
|Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in...
|Apr 17
|Boom
|2
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 16
|Lightone
|1
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|Apr 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ...
|Apr 12
|Sassy 3
|1
|Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC