Coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio's nat...

Coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio's natural gas boom

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

About a dozen natural gas power plants are being built or are in the planning stages in Ohio, putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state. A move last week by President Donald Trump's administration to roll back environmental restrictions in an effort to help the coal industry isn't likely to stop the shift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prince Hall Freemasons 3 hr Superstar 1
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Sun Easter 1
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) Mar 31 gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC