Coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio's natural gas boom
About a dozen natural gas power plants are being built or are in the planning stages in Ohio, putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state. A move last week by President Donald Trump's administration to roll back environmental restrictions in an effort to help the coal industry isn't likely to stop the shift.
