Cincinnati mayoral race tops Tuesday primaries in Ohio

No Republicans are running in Cincinnati's nonpartisan election, with incumbent John Cranley, 43, seeking a second four-year term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson, both 38. It's been a heated race already, with the candidates debating issues such as the city's streetcar system and gun violence. The two primary leaders will face off in the November general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.