Cincinnati mayoral race tops Tuesday primaries in Ohio

No Republicans are running in Cincinnati's nonpartisan election, with incumbent John Cranley, 43, seeking a second four-year term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson, both 38. It's been a heated race already, with the candidates debating issues such as the city's streetcar system and gun violence. The two primary leaders will face off in the November general election.

